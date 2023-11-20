Health insurance: Porting from group to individual plan

Today, many organisations provide group medical coverage (GMC) to their employees under employee benefit programs. It has emerged as a critical component of the overall compensation package of the companies.

GMC policy is an effective way for salaried people to have basic health insurance protection; however, you can avail the benefits of GMC only as long as you are employed with the company.

Have you ever wondered what happens if your next employer is not offering a GMC or is offering limited cover? How will you manage if you decide to take a career break or start a stint as a freelancer or an entrepreneur? Do not worry; you have the option to port your health insurance coverage under GMC to an individual health policy; this is called ‘continuity benefit,’ let us see how it works.