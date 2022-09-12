Healthy macros, upbeat festival season to keep bourses firm

Indian markets are likely to remain firm on the back of healthy macros, strong institutional flows and an upbeat festive season. We expect sectors linked to credit growth, consumption and capital expenditure to do well going forward. Hence we are positive on BFSI, consumer, auto and niche mid-cap sectors like retail, QSR, real estate, hotels, capital goods and defence.

Next week inflation data of India and the US would be key data points for central banks amidst the current rate hike environment.

Given the strong fundamentals, buying emerged at lower levels, despite weak global cues. Domestic markets made a smart recovery of almost 2 per cent this week post consolidating in a broad range over the last two to three weeks. Nifty made gains throughout the week and headed towards the key psychological mark of 18,000 levels. Sensex too crossed the 60K mark briefly on Friday before settling at lower levels. Now, it needs to sustain this momentum going forward, for a further move toward higher levels.

Even global markets shrugged off growth and inflation concerns and are likely to make a positive weekly close this time after three consecutive weeks of losses. Brent crude prices fell almost 10 per cent over the last two weeks, briefly touching a seven-month low of $88/bbl. Cool-off in bond yields and the dollar index too aided sentiments to some extent.

Larger participation was seen in mid- and small-caps which gained 2-3 per cent. Overall we saw sector rotation this week with fresh buying in IT, metals, PSU banks and media while profit booking was seen in auto, cement, real estate and consumer stocks.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have been enthusiastic about Indian markets and have bought almost Rs 54,000 crore (including primary markets) in Aug 2022, their highest since January 2021.

Recently announced robust GDP and PMI data along with sustained monthly GST collections of above Rs 1.4 lakh crore for the sixth straight month in Aug 2022, is reflecting the pink health of the Indian economy.

India’s banking system, too, is seeing a healthy recovery with systemic loan growth at a high of 15.3 per cent YoY as per the latest data. The last time systemic loans grew by ~15.3 per cent YoY was in November 2013. Additionally, urban consumption which has remained strong in the last two years, grew by almost 20 per cent YoY in Q1FY23. Now, rural consumption, too, is exhibiting improving trends and grew by 10.4 per cent YoY in 1QFY23.

Further, India received 3.4 per cent more rainfall than average in August as heavy rains hit central and southern parts of the country. Thus, taking the cumulative rainfall surplus to 6 per cent above average since the start of monsoons in June 2022.

