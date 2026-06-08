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Heat stress on agricultural workers to hit India's exports

Estimates showed that the negative impact of heat on India's farm sector has been growing.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 18:08 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.</p></div>

Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

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Published 08 June 2026, 18:08 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAgricultureExportsHeat

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