Heat stress on agricultural workers to hit India's exports

<p>Bengaluru: Besides affecting crops, extreme heat is taking a toll on India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">agricult</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculturehttps://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">ural syst</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/agriculture">em </a>with farmers losing crucial working hours, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) has said.</p><p><br>The United Kingdom-based non-profit organisation sought to examine the risks to the countries that produce food. The UK <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/indias-exports-rise-15-during-april-may-despite-global-economic-uncertainties-official-4031581">imports </a>40% of its food, much of it commodities it cannot grow, from other countries. To understand the impact of heat stress on UK food supplies, the organisation looked at working hours lost in 15-climate vulnerable countries "most important to UK food supplies".</p><p><br>In 2025, India exported 856 million GBP or about Rs 9,850 crore (2025 average exchange rate) worth of food commodities, becoming the third largest food commodity source for the UK, following Brazil (1.3 billion GBP) and South Africa (930 million GBP). However, the country has been reeling under extreme heat for the last few years.</p> .Climate crisis hits India hard.Twin crises threaten India’s farm economy.<p>Estimates showed that the negative impact of heat on India's farm sector has been growing. </p><p>"Hours lost per worker increased to 648 in 2024, up 18.6% since 2014, with a strong positive long-run trend indicating about 4.5 extra hours per worker per year are being lost to heat stress," the assessment by the organisation said.</p> .<p>Other weather extremes associated with climate change, including heavy rain, floods, landslides and extreme cold have also affected the country. "Extremes are no longer confined to a particular season, with the country's first ever winter heat wave recorded in February," the assessment noted.</p><p>Sleepwalking into crisis</p><p>Gareth Redmond-King, Head of ECIU said: “The UK government’s national security advisors, along with the Climate Change Committee, and some of the world’s leading food security experts, are warning with increasing urgency that we risk sleepwalking into a food crisis. The threat from climate change is growing, hitting the food crops themselves, but also the workers we rely on to produce them. In countries like India where the mercury is currently hitting the high forties degrees Celsius, it’s simply dangerous to be outside working which puts health, livelihoods, and steady supplies of food in jeopardy," he said.</p><p><br>He said unless farmers are supported to shift towards resilient, sustainable forms of agriculture, "everyone's" food security was at risk.</p><p><br>The study noted that alongside cutting planet-heating emissions to net zero to halt worsening impacts, climate finance from wealthy nations to those with low climate readiness is a key part of the solution, supporting farmers to adapt to climate impacts, both to secure crops and protect livelihoods.</p>