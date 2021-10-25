Hero Electric to expand sales network

Hero Electric on Monday announced plans to expand its sales network targetting 1,000 touchpoints by the end of FY22 to ride on the electric vehicle wave in the country.

The company, which crossed over 700 network points across more than 500 cities in India in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, said it will open 300 new sales touch points across the country.

"The move is fueled by consumer-friendly policies from the central and state governments, better infrastructure, and heightened awareness. Electric two-wheeler manufactures have been expanding rapidly to meet the consumer demand basis the segment growth projection of 20 per cent in the next five years," Hero Electric said in a statement.

Commenting on the plan, Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said, "The network expansion indicates a positive growth sign for the electric vehicle segment resulting in heightened interest from dealers keen on driving the green mobility shift with Hero Electric."

He said a robust and well equipped network is the key to a satisfied customer as everything cannot be explained on a virtual platform and a face-to- face interaction is critical in building trust and confidence of the brand.

Hero Electric has a range of electric-scooter models, including Atria, Flash, Optima HX and NYX HX.

