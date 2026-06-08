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Hidden AI India winners add $48 billion on data centre boom

Old-economy industrial firms have transformed into India's hottest market play.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:42 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:42 IST
Business NewsArtificial IntelligenceData centrePremium

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