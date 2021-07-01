High import tariff barrier to expansion of blueberry exports: USHBC

Keen to tap the growing demand, blueberries exporters in the US hope India would reduce the steep import tariffs on the fruit.

“Around 45% tariff is a big barrier in expansion of trade,” Raj Kapoor, India Representative of the US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) said.

From zero imports in 2009 to nearly 1,800 tonnes in 2020, the demand for the nutrient-rich fruit has been growing every year.

In the first three months of FY22 — April to June — US exporters have shipped 100 tonnes of blueberries to India.

“Processed blueberries can be frozen, dried or transformed into powder, puree and juice, and used in a variety of sweet and savory applications,” said Alicia Adler, USHBC Vice President of Global Business Development.

In 2021, USHBC has embarked on an ambitious programme to promote blueberries not only as a fresh, healthy snack, but also as a flavouring ingredient with diverse range of use.

“Developing new products with blueberries not only meets consumer demands for unique flavour and healthy food products, but also increases the profitability of the food manufacturing sector by incorporating value-added ingredients like blueberries,” she said during a press conference.

According to a study carried out for USHBC, the number of blueberry-based products available in Indian market grew by 215% to 224 between 2015 and 2019.

Blueberries are low in fat and sodium and provide key vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C and manganese, which can help the body process cholesterol. These nutrients are also essential to fighting not just common health issues but helping boost immunity.

