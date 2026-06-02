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Higher petrol, diesel prices threaten to rekindle inflation pressures

Petrol and diesel prices have increased by about Rs 7.5 per litre since May 15, and further increases remain likely if global crude oil prices stay elevated.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsInflationpetrol pricesdiesel prices

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