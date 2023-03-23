Hindenburg Research says another big report coming soon

Hindenburg Research, which flagged brazen stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens by the Adani Group, on Thursday said it will be releasing another new report soon.

"New report soon—another big one," Hindenburg Research said in a tweet.

The US short seller didn’t provide any other details on the timing of the next report’s release, or what it intends to say.

Earlier, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the Adani Group of large-scale accounting fraud and stock manipulation, leading to serious concerns and a free fall in Adani Group companies' share prices. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has denied these allegations.