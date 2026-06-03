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Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace: Honeywell unveils new brand identities

Honeywell’s current brand value is estimated at $18 billion and has been synonymous with delivering innovation to customers for 140 years.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 22:50 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 22:50 IST
Business NewsHoneywell Technologies

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