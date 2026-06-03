<p>Bengaluru: Global industrial technology and aerospace major Honeywell on Tuesday unveiled new brand identities for its automation and aerospace businesses — Honeywell Technologies and Honeywell Aerospace — ahead of their planned separation into two independent publicly-traded companies on June 29, 2026, when Honeywell spins off its Aerospace business.</p>.<p>Honeywell’s current brand value is estimated at $18 billion and has been synonymous with delivering innovation to customers for 140 years. Both new brands will draw on Honeywell’s history, while reflecting each company’s focused strategy and long-term growth trajectory, a statement said.</p>.<p>Following the spin-off, Honeywell’s automation business will operate as Honeywell Technologies and continue trading on Nasdaq under the ticker “HON”, while the aerospace business will become Honeywell Aerospace, trading under the ticker “HONA”. This move aims to create two focused businesses with distinct growth trajectories.</p>.<p>The company’s automation business will focus on driving the industrial transition from automation to autonomy through mission-critical technologies, software and solutions, the statement added. Meanwhile, Honeywell Aerospace will position itself as one of the world’s largest pure-play aerospace suppliers, focusing on electrification <br />and autonomous flight <br />technologies.</p>