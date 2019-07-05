Hong Kong stocks open flat

Hong Kong stocks open flat

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Hong Kong,
  • Jul 05 2019, 07:24am ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 07:35am ist
A panel displays the closing Hang Seng Index outside a bank in Hong Kong. (Reuters File Photo)

Hong Kong stocks were flat in early exchanges on Friday, ahead of the release of US jobs figures later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 10.24 points to 28,785.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, edging down 0.51 points to 3,004.74, though the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.07 percent, or 1.19 points, to 1,592.43.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Hang Seng Index
Comments (+)
 