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Hormuz closure disrupts 18.4 million barrels per day oil: Report

India is highly exposed because most oil and LNG passing through the Strait of Hormuz is meant for Asia.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 09:47 IST
Business NewsOil importStrait of Hormuz

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