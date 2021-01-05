Hotel occupancy level improved to 35% in Nov 2020: Data

With the emergence of recovery indicators, the hospitality sector also witnessed a revival in room night demand in the last quarter of 2020 as compared to the previous quarters of the year, according to JLL, a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management.

Occupancy levels have grown month-on-month since September 2020 to cross 35% sectorwide in November 2020 (as per STR data), which is the highest since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. The revival of the sector has primarily been driven by leisure ‘revenge travel’ during weekends and the festival season, weddings and food and beverage demand.

“Domestic business travel is expected to pick up pace from March-April 21 onwards, as employees return to workplaces and travel advisories by companies are softened. Additionally, domestic leisure will continue to drive occupancies across the country. F&B demand will continue to grow as eating out will increase albeit cautiously” Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, South Asia, JLL, said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Large restaurants in hotels with all necessary health and hygiene protocols could start seeing the benefits from this demand and wedding ceremonies will likely take centre stage again, providing seasonal impetus to the hospitality sector.

Furthermore, repurposing of brownfield hotel assets for alternate uses such as co-living, senior living and student housing facilities may start happening, subject to demand in specific markets, the statement said.