Housing price index rises 4.2% in Q4 FY26: RBI

<p>Mumbai: All India House Price Index (HPI) rose 4.2 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2025-26, compared with an expansion of 3.8 per cent in the year-ago period, according to Reserve Bank data released on Friday.</p>.<p>The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Kanpur.</p>.<p>The data also showed that the House Price Index rose to 115.9 in Q4:2025-26, from 115.6 in the previous quarter, driven by an increase in housing prices across Jaipur, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow</a> and Pune, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 per cent.</p>.Top 7 Indian cities log 7% drop in housing sales in Q1 2026.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reserve-bank-of-india">Reserve Bank of India </a>(RBI) compiles the HPI on a quarterly basis using transaction-level data received from the registration authorities.</p>.<p>The HPI for Q4:2025-26, with base year as 2022-23, is based on data from 18 major cities.</p>.<p>The cities are: Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Chandigarh and Nagpur. </p>