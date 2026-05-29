Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Housing price index rises 4.2% in Q4 FY26: RBI

The increase in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by cities such as Nagpur, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Kanpur.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 13:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 13:11 IST
Business NewsRBIhousingPrice

Follow us on :

Follow Us