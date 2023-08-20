Explained | How airlines cope with price surge during disasters

"We endeavour to get these aggregated fares corrected where possible," Air Canada said. Air Canada said it canceled a business class fare of around C$1,000 and made it into a regular fare on one flight out of Yellowknife. They also said they refund passengers who purchase a fare before it is corrected. Travel site Expedia Group said air partners set flight prices and availability on its site. "Airlines are free to adjust the prices and availability they display." Air Canada had a Tuesday flight from Yellowknife to Calgary for as low as C$303 on Saturday. Rival WestJet Airlines had a direct flight of C$122.98 for the route on Monday. Airlines still have power to lower prices during disasters. Several U.S. carriers offered $19 fares for a 40 minute evacuation flight from Maui to Honolulu to help those fleeing from wildfires this month, where at least 114 died.