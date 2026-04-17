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How Elon Musk’s SpaceX is 'bending' the rules ahead of biggest IPO on record

The initial public offering (IPO) for the company controlled by the world's richest man is targeting a total valuation of USD 2 trillion.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:09 IST
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