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How Karnataka is struggling to build tech ecosystems beyond Bengaluru

Infrastructure gaps and fragmented ecosystems continue to slow down Karnataka’s emerging regional industrial clusters.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:11 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaSpecialsIT industryindustryInSightPremium

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