How many tweets were taken down by Twitter on Indian govt's request in 2019 H2?

A number of countries reach out to Twitter to take down content that violates local laws, and India ranked fifth on the list, making 782 demands to remove specific content during the July-December 2019 period.

The latest Twitter Transparency Report for the July-December 2019 period showed requests for removal of content from India were up 55 percent from the first half of 2019 when 504 such requests were made. In the first half of 2019, it did not comply with any of the 504 requests made by the Indian government to remove content. In the second half of 2019, Twitter approved 36 percent of the 782 requests.

The government listed 7,800 Twitter accounts in the 782 requests. The social media platform Twitter took down 16 accounts and around 1,500 tweets in India during the period, and no other information of such accounts and tweets were provided by the company.

“Governments and law enforcement agencies around the world submitted approximately 21 percent more information requests compared to the previous reporting period,” Twitter said in a blog post.

About 86 percent of the global volume of legal demands originated from three countries, namely, Russia, Germany and Turkey.

Twitter received 27,538 legal demands to remove tweets and content from 98,595 accounts.

This has been the highest number of demands under the 'content takedown' since the company's first report in 2012.