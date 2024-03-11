How new gratuity insurance rules affect average employee

It is not just the employees who benefit. For employers, getting an insurance policy to cover gratuity will mitigate their risks as well. Before these regulations, it used to be the sole responsibility of the employer to pay gratuity. This often posed a challenge, especially for smaller companies, when they had to pay gratuity to a large number of employees in case of mass layoffs, restructurings or mass resignations. This often led to potential delays, or even denials, in disbursement. Now, they are covered irrespective of their financial situation. Moreover, guaranteed payments for employees will also boost their reputation, thereby fostering trust and positive relations between the stakeholders. The mandate also states that there should be clearly defined by-laws entailing detailed procedures for claim and release of the calculated gratuity amount to those who are eligible.