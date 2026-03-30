<p>Motor vehicles have become an integral part of modern life, and with their growing presence, motor insurance has quickly turned into a must-have safety net for anyone on the road. Whether through comprehensive coverage or the legally-mandated third-party policy, insurance safeguards drivers against unforeseen risks.</p>.<p>Policyholders today can choose between cashless claim settlements, where insurers directly settle bills with network garages, or reimbursement claims, where expenses are repaid after submission of proof. However, with the rising number of personal vehicles, insurers are witnessing an unprecedented surge in claims, many of which face rejection due to avoidable mistakes. As we step into 2026, understanding how to navigate the claims process effectively is more important than ever.</p>.<p><strong>Ensuring a smooth claims process</strong></p><p>Notifying the insurance company: After an accident, the first thing you should do is to inform your insurance company right away. Make sure you notify your insurer as soon as possible after the vehicle accident, preferably from the spot of accident. If you wait too long, it can make settling the claim more difficult. You can call the claims helpline of your insurance company or visit their website or mobile app to file the claim. Promptly informing your insurer lets them assess the damage and start the settlement process as soon as possible.</p>.<p>Taking pictures: If you have a smartphone, take pictures of the accident scene. This evidence helps support your claim and shows what happened after the accident. You should also write down details about other vehicles involved, models, and licence plate numbers. This information is important for complete documentation. The pictures and details can be very helpful in showing how much damage was done and proving your case to the insurance company.</p>.<p>Filing an FIR: If you ever get into an accident, you need to file an FIR at the police station on case-to-case basis, mainly for the accident leading to third-party property damages, injuries or even casualties arising out of the accident. An FIR (First Information Report) officially records what happened during accidents, thefts, or fires. For small accidents with little damage, you might not need to file an FIR. However, if there is major damage or if someone else is involved, it is necessary. The FIR creates an official record of the event, which is very important for your insurance claims. It helps establish the facts of what happened, providing a reliable account that your insurance company will need to process your claim.</p>.<p>Submitting documents: This includes taking clear photos of the accident scene, the damage to your vehicle, and any other vehicles involved. Also, collect important documents like your insurance policy, driver’s licence, vehicle registration, and any accident reports from the police. Once you have everything, send it all to your insurance company. They will review the evidence and documents to determine how much damage there is and how much compensation you can receive. If your car is badly damaged, taking good photos and sending them along with your other documents will help the insurance company process your claim more quickly.</p>.<p>Breach of policy: It is important to understand that not following the terms and conditions of your insurance policy can result in a breach of policy. For example, if you delay notifying your insurance company about the accident, fail to file an FIR when required, or do not submit the necessary documents, your insurer may reject or reduce your claim. A breach of policy occurs when the insured does not comply with the obligations outlined in the insurance contract, such as driving without a valid licence, using the vehicle for unauthorised purposes, or hiding material facts about the accident. To avoid complications, always adhere to the policy guidelines and promptly fulfill all requirements. This ensures that your claim is processed smoothly and you receive the rightful compensation.</p>.<p><strong>Common mistakes that lead to claim rejections</strong></p>.<p>Insurance claims are often rejected due to several reasons, and being aware of them can help avoid complications. One of the biggest pitfalls is delayed notification, as most insurers require you to inform them within 24-48 hours after an accident, and late intimation can lead to denial. Missing documents such as the insurance policy, driving licence, or FIR also weaken the claim and increase the chances of rejection. Claims may be denied if the Registration Certificate is invalid, expired, or not in your name, and the absence of other papers like the tax certificate, pollution certificate, or fitness certificate can further complicate matters. Errors in the claim form or missing attachments often delay processing and may even result in cancellation.</p>.<p>Insurers usually do not cover consequential losses caused by improper handling of a vehicle, so using towing services, which are normally covered, is a safer option. Providing false information about the accident or damages can lead to outright rejection, while unauthorised repairs carried out before the insurer’s inspection or without approval are another common reason for denial.</p>.<p>By following the above steps and understanding the key points of claim settlement, you can handle the aftermath of an accident more effectively. This will help you resolve things smoothly with your insurance company and speed up the process of getting your vehicle repaired or receiving compensation for damages. A smooth claim process gets you back on track faster.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Chief Distribution Officer — Retail Business, Bajaj General Insurance Limited)</em></p>