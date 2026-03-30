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How to avoid common motor insurance claim rejections in 2026

Rising number of personal vehicles is leading to surge in claims.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 19:14 IST
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Rakesh Kaul
Rakesh Kaul
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Published 29 March 2026, 19:14 IST
Business NewsInsurancebusinesscar insurance

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