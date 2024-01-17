HSBC unveils India's largest branch in Bengaluru, bets big on growing affluent customers

New Delhi: HSBC India on Wednesday announced opening of its largest branch in the country in a bid to tap growing affluent customers.

Located in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the branch is spread across 8,300 square feet, HSBC India said in a statement.

This marks a significant milestone as HSBC India continues to solidify its strong presence as the leading international bank in the country, it said.

Bengaluru South, which now has easier connectivity to Whitefield, has a per capita income of $11,305 (Rs 9,36,983), one of the highest in the country and over four times that of India's per capita income of $2,610 (Rs 2,16,316), it said.