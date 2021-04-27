HSBC pretax profit rises 79% on recovery from Covid-19 damage

HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday reported a much better-than-expected 79% rise in first-quarter profit, as the Asia-focused lender starts to recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Europe's biggest bank by assets on Tuesday reported profit before tax was $5.78 billion for the three months ended on March 30, up from $3.21 billion a year ago and above an average analyst forecast of $3.35 billion compiled by the bank.
