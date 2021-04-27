HSBC pretax profit rises 79% on recovery from Covid

HSBC pretax profit rises 79% on recovery from Covid-19 damage

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 27 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 10:28 ist
HSBC. Creditt: AFP Photo

HSBC Holdings PLC on Tuesday reported a much better-than-expected 79% rise in first-quarter profit, as the Asia-focused lender starts to recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe's biggest bank by assets on Tuesday reported profit before tax was $5.78 billion for the three months ended on March 30, up from $3.21 billion a year ago and above an average analyst forecast of $3.35 billion compiled by the bank.

