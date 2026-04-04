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Human roles will shift, not disappear: Gartner

Gartner predicts that by 2030, software companies that layer bolt-on AI over legacy applications rather than redesigning for agentic execution will face margin compression of up to 80%.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 00:11 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 00:11 IST
EconomyArtificial IntelligencebusinessHumanGartner

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