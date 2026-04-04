<p>Bengaluru: Over half of all enterprises will stop paying for assistive intelligence, such as copilots and smart advisors by 2028, and instead will favour platforms that commit to workflow results, according to business and technology insights company Gartner.</p>.<p>It stated that the first disruption will affect approval-heavy, timing-sensitive workflows, where AI reduces decision latency and reallocates authority to policy-bound agents.</p>.<p>"Execution will gradually move out of traditional interfaces and into platforms that control enterprise context and safely delegate work. Human roles will shift, not disappear, as they become an Agent Steward that supervises outcomes rather than performing tasks," it said.</p>.<p>These market shifts will force enterprises and independent software vendors into a structural choice: redesign around delegated execution and control planes or remain as an interface layer, allowing agents to route around them. </p>.Jack Dorsey envisions AI to permanently replace middle managers in the corporate ladder.<p>Because of this, Gartner predicts that by 2030, software companies that layer bolt-on AI over legacy applications rather than redesigning for agentic execution will face margin compression of up to 80%.</p>.<p>“In this environment, execution authority is not a product feature. It is an architectural position that spans control over identity, permissions, policy enforcement, system-of-record access, and auditability,” said Alastair Woolcock, VP Analyst at Gartner. “Vendors that embed AI within this control plane will shape workflow execution. Vendors that treat AI as an enhancement layer risk being abstracted," Woolcock added.</p>