<p>New Delhi: Imagine each person working with various agents and robots together. Instead of just one task, he/she can assign many agents to carry out multiple jobs. All this will be possible by 2029, Bharat 1.AI Co-founder Umakant Soni told DH.</p>.<p>At the India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday, Bharat1.AI unveiled its vision to build a Humanity-First AI City in Bengaluru — a city-scale research and infrastructure initiative designed to advance foundational Agentic and Physical AI systems in real-world environments.</p>.<p>"The first phase of this vision will take shape through the B1 AI Superpark — a 500,000 sq ft AI research and innovation campus in Sarjapur. Phase 1 will focus on developing and stress-testing universal basic intelligence frameworks in controlled, real-world conditions," Soni said, adding that the park will initially house close to 10,000 researchers, and will later scale to 25,000 globally.</p>.<p>The Superpark will bring together leading Indian institutions, including The Airawat Research Foundation (IIT Kanpur), SPARC (Safety, Privacy & AI Research Centre, IISc), Wadhwani School of AI & Intelligent Systems (IIT Kanpur), BITS Pilani, iSPIRT Foundation, and IIT Ropar, as early foundational research partners.</p>.<p>Researchers, engineers, and startups from these partners will collaborate on measurable, verifiable intelligence systems spanning robotics, autonomous infrastructure, mobility, and human–machine interaction, Soni further said.</p>.<p>He added that future professionals may use AI agents trained in their personal style. "A journalist's agent could conduct preliminary interviews and surface insights. AI will augment productivity rather than replace human roles," he said.</p>.<p>According to Soni, AI is expected to create new opportunities rather than eliminate work. Speaking at the summit, Soni said that we are at an inflection point in the AI revolution. Intelligence is moving out of labs and into the fabric of society. Scaling systems without validating them in complex, real-world environments is a risk we cannot afford.</p>.<p>"Bharat1.AI is our moonshot for humanity — a commitment to build real-world foundational intelligence that is safe, verifiable, and aligned with human values. The B1 AI Superpark is the first step toward creating a city-scale validation framework where agentic and physical AI can evolve responsibly, not just powerfully," he explained.</p>