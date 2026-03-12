<p>Elon Musk has retained his numero uno spot on the Hurun global wealth rankings. This is his fifth time as the world’s richest person in the last six years. His wealth saw a whopping 89% surge in his assets, with net worth climbing to an unprecedented $792 billion.</p>.<p>Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues to maintain his second spot with an estimated net worth of $300 billion, up 13% this year. His wealth saw an incredible surge with Amazon’s AI-driven cloud growth, along with Blue Origin' especially after the successful orbital debut of the New Glenn rocket and a major $3.4 billion NASA lunar contract.</p>.<p>Alphabet co-founder Larry Page ranks third on the list with a net worth of approx. $271 billion. His wealth saw an exponential rise after Alphabet’s market cap crossed the $4 trillion mark.</p>.<p>At 81, Larry Ellison shows no signs of slowing down. His fortune jumped 32% to $267 billion as Oracle’s pivot to AI and massive OpenAI data contracts briefly made him the world’s richest person last year.</p>.<p>Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin ranks fifth on the list with a net worth of $247 billion. He witnessed a rise in his wealth after the complete market dominance by Google Cloud and the mass adoption of the Gemini 4 AI model.</p>.<p>Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune edged up to $234 billion this year, placing him in sixth position. Zuckerberg is committed to Meta's influence, which remains dominant through its aggressive open-source AI strategy.</p>.<p>LVMH patriarch Bernard Arnault stood seventh on the list with a $178 billion network, growing 13% this year. After LVMH faced tariff challenges, Arnault personally reinvested in the company, using a major stake repurchase to shore up investor confidence and sustain his control over the world's premier luxury group.</p>.<p>The 95-year-old investment icon Warren Buffett continues to prove that slow and steady wins the race. Now ranked 8th with $173 billion, his fortune grew by 4% thanks to a massive $382 billion cash reserve that thrived on high treasury yields.</p>.<p>NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang has officially broken into the Top 10 for the first time, with his net worth jumping 34% to $172 billion. As the mastermind behind the Blackwell GPU architecture, Huang has turned Nvidia into the world’s most strategically vital company.</p>.<p>Steve Ballmer rounds off the top 10 list of Hurun's wealthiest. His net worth reached $159 billion, with just a mere 2% rise. While growth was slower than the AI titans, Microsoft’s steady relevance ensured his fortune remained secure.</p>