<p>Hyderabad: Hyderabad headquartered defence and aerospace firm, Sigma Advanced Systems has signed a seven-year long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce.</p><p>The contract, which is roughly valued at nearly £300 million (Rs 3800 crore) will provide the company with a long-term revenue stream and stronger visibility over future growth.</p>.British giant Rolls-Royce to expand footprint across India's air, land, sea domains.<p>Under the agreement, Sigma Advanced Systems will supply a wide portfolio of high-precision-engineered, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programmes. This is a programme-level partnership delivered through the company’s manufacturing network across India and the UK, reflecting how the company is increasingly operating as an integrated global platform rather than a location-specific supplier.</p> <p>“The agreement represents a deepening strategic relationship with one of the world’s largest and most respected aerospace OEMs, placing the company at the heart of critical global engineering programmes. At its core, the partnership builds on an existing relationship and signals continued confidence in Sigma Advanced Systems’ ability to operate as a globally integrated manufacturing platform. Leveraging its India-UK dual-source model, we bring together cost-efficient scale in India. With proximity, engineering collaboration, and programme alignment in the UK, the company cements its transition from a system player to a more integrated manufacturing partner capable of handling larger work packages,” said Sigma Advanced Systems, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Sunil Kumar Kalidindi.</p> <p>He added this partnership with Rolls-Royce reflects how their strategy is taking shape. “It validates the investments we have made in building a connected India–UK platform and our focus on quality, reliability, and long-term partnerships. We see this as an opportunity to deepen our role in global aerospace programs while continuing to scale our capabilities across both regions,” added Sunil.</p><p>Sigma Advanced Systems is a globally integrated aerospace and defence company with more than three decades of manufacturing experience. Operating across India and the UK, with expansion underway in the United States, Sigma is among the largest India-headquartered manufacturers of aero-engine and aerostructure components.</p>