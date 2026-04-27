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Hyderabad-based Sigma Advanced Systems signs long-term agreement with Rolls-Royce

Under the agreement, Sigma Advanced Systems will supply a wide portfolio of high-precision-engineered, safety-critical components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programmes
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:05 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 13:05 IST
HyderabadRolls RoyceSigmabusiness activities

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