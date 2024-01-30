Hyderabad engineering firm Azad to make complex components for Rolls-Royce’s defence aircraft engines

Hyderabad: Rolls-Royce inked an agreement with Hyderabad based precision engineering manufacturer Azad Engineering for making complex components for defence aircraft engines. Through this partnership, Azad Engineering will join the global supply chain for complex category components for Rolls-Royce’s technologically advanced aero engines.
Rolls-Royce is a powerful player in the defence aerospace engine market. Currently, more than 750 Rolls-Royce engines of 10 engine types are powering Indian Military aircrafts. With customers in over 150 countries, Rolls-Royce operates in more than 50 countries worldwide.
“As we work towards strengthening the defence ecosystem, we are happy to expand our supply chain in India in partnership with Azad Engineering. The sourcing of complex components from India for aero engine programmes further advances the goal of capability creation in the country,” said Rolls-Royce, Business Development and Future Programmes, Executive Vice President, Alex Zino.
Azad Engineering manufactures medium and highly complex precision components, assemblies/ sub-assemblies that are mission-critical for application of civil and military platforms.
“The agreement with Azad Engineering is another significant step for Rolls-Royce towards harnessing the potential of Indian companies to contribute to the defence manufacturing ecosystem. This reiterates our commitment to building our presence in India through local partnerships, furthering the vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Rolls-Royce, Defence, India and South-East Asia, Senior Vice President, Abhishek Singh.
Rolls-Royce has a strong ecosystem in India, encompassing strategic local partnerships, joint ventures, robust supply chain, engineering capability, digital solutions and service delivery capabilities.
“Bringing these critical components to India not only showcases the capabilities of Azad Engineering, but also represents a pivotal moment for India's aerospace and defence industry, demonstrating the country’s growing prowess in advanced manufacturing,” said Azad Engineering, Founder and CEO, Rakesh Chopdar.