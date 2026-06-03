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Hyderabad makes big AI leap as data centre live capacity doubles in 3 years

Telangana's ambition to become a global AI data centre hub is being backed by targeted incentives spanning high-density GPUs, large-scale training compute, and liquid cooling infrastructure.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 13:40 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 13:40 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaArtificial IntelligenceAIbusinessData centre

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