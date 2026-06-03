Hyderabad makes big AI leap as data centre live capacity doubles in 3 years

<p>Hyderabad: Even as Google and RIL placed major bets on neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for AI-led hyperscale data centres, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hyderabad">Hyderabad </a>has quietly emerged as a formidable force in India's digital infrastructure landscape. The Telangana capital's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=data%20centre">data centre</a> live capacity more than doubled from 60.9 MW in 2022 to 151.4 MW by end-2025 while its pipeline of committed and early-stage projects, aggregating 1.9 GW, is second only to Mumbai.</p><p>This growth is driven by strong operator preference for large, campus-scale deployments, according to Knight Frank India's latest report, India Data Centre Market Update 2025: Tracking Capacity, Demand and Supply Pipeline.</p><p>Telangana's ambition to become a global AI data centre hub is being backed by targeted incentives spanning high-density GPUs, large-scale training compute, and liquid cooling infrastructure. Together, these are positioning Hyderabad as a strategic and cost-effective alternative to the country's pricier coastal hubs. The city's disaster-resilient geography further strengthens its case as a preferred site-selection destination, with NTT and AdaniConneX aggressively scaling their footprints there.</p><p>A defining inflection in the market is the deepening presence of global hyperscalers. Microsoft is set to launch its India South Central data centre region in Hyderabad in 2026, while AWS already operates three availability zones in the city commanding a dominant 46 per cent share of live IT capacity. Oracle, currently deploying cloud services via a colocation model, has also announced plans for a dedicated data centre in Hyderabad to expand its India capacity. The concentration of these global cloud players firmly cements the city's credentials as a credible hyperscale hub.</p>.From Mumbai to Bengaluru | Most preferred cities for data centre hubs in India.<p>Hyderabad's demand profile has evolved in tandem. Historically anchored in IT/ITeS, the market recorded a high of 19.2 MW in take-up in 2024, signalling a decisive shift toward hyperscale dominance. While absorption moderated in 2025, average vacancy rates of 23 per cent reflect a market in active build-out mode, readying itself for the next wave of AI-driven demand.</p><p>At the national level, India's data centre market has entered a defining phase of expansion. Live IT capacity across the country's seven primary markets surpassed 1.6 GW by end-2025, with the sector adding 371.5 MW that year following a substantial 361.6 MW addition in 2024 underscoring a transition toward sustained, pipeline-led growth.</p><p>"The Indian data centre sector is no longer merely expanding it is structurally transforming into one of the foundational pillars of the country's digital economy," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director at Knight Frank India. </p><p>"AI-led workloads, hyperscaler investments, sovereign data requirements, and cloud adoption are collectively accelerating demand for high-density digital infrastructure across India. What distinguishes the current cycle is the sheer depth of the development pipeline and the strategic diversification into emerging corridors beyond traditional hubs," he added.</p>