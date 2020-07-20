Hyundai India to push both petrol and diesel

India is now in the cleaner Bharat Stage-VI vehicle emission norm era. The switch from BS-IV to BS-VI was an expensive proposition when it came to diesel variants and this prompted some companies to tilt towards petrol.

There is no doubting the fact that Indians love diesel vehicles since the fuel is cheaper than petrol and the initial torque makes diesel cars fun to drive. Of course, the gap between petrol and diesel prices is narrowing but the other consideration is that diesel vehicles offer more kilometres to the litre.

That said, Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will not tilt one way or the other. “Hyundai has seen that there are so many diesel lovers in the country. In the last 10-12 years in India, we have seen sales of a very high number of diesel vehicles. So, we decided to continue diesel in the BS-VI era,” said Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL. He was speaking following the launch of the Tucson SUV.

“With the new Creta, we have more than 45,000 bookings and 56% of those are diesel. In fact, in June, 59% of the bookings were diesel. Even with the Venue or Verna, one-third of the bookings are diesel. So, a lot of people want to buy diesel for the fun to drive element, high initial torque, high fuel efficiency and also because it is a great product. This is what Hyundai has been able to offer and that is why we are getting success with diesel,” he added.

“We have always strongly believed in the longevity of diesel as a fuel, even in the BS-VI era. We feel it was the right decision to continue with diesel and I think we are getting results now,” he further said.

However, Garg was quick to add that HMIL will concentrate on petrol vehicles too. “We see very good traction for diesel going forward. But that does not mean that we are not concentrating on petrol because we have so many offerings, including a turbo,” he said.

“There is traction in petrol as well and they have been doing well due to the numerous offerings we have. At the same time, the price of fuel is going up. In some places, the price gap between petrol and diesel is reducing. If the price of fuel goes up, people will look for high fuel efficiency. That is where diesel becomes much more relevant and that is what we are witnessing in our numbers as well,” he added.

Clearly, HMIL has met with success with vehicles of both fuels. “It makes sense to continue with both. We understand that the requirements of customers are very different. The response for the turbo petrol and diesel has been good. With the Venue, more than 30% of the customers are opting for the turbo petrol. More than 30% are opting for the diesel variant. We are not complaining as long as it is adding to our volumes,” Garg explained.

HMIL has come up with the Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) for the Venue compact SUV. The iMT allows the driver to shift gears, while the clutch action is taken care of by the car. “The iMT is a new technology that we are bringing into the Indian market and the Venue would be the first model with it,” said Amit Dhaundiyal, Group Head, Product Strategy and Planning, HMIL.

“With the iMT, the best part is that gear shifting is manual. Driving the iMT is a fun experience. You don’t lose out as far as the fuel efficiency figures are concerned. This is with a turbo engine because these are the people who aspire for good performance vehicles. Our turbo engines will definitely offer them one and with the iMT, a driver will not get tired in bad traffic conditions. The driver will also have control of the car,” he added.

The current coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the supply chain since parts are sourced from China too. However, HMIL has not been affected. “We have always said that we want to be atmanirbhar. Our localisation content is very high and dependence on China is extremely low. So far, we are okay and there has been no disruption in our production,” Garg said.