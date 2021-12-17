Hyundai Motor India gets new MD

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, one of the largest manufacturers of passenger cars in the country, on Friday announced changes to its top management with effect from January 1, 2022.

Under the new arrangement, Unsoo Kim will be the new Managing Director at the HMI succeeding S S Kim, who assumed charge three years back.

“Mr Unsoo Kim will take up responsibilities of ‘Managing Director’ at HMI from Mr Seon Seob Kim who will lead a global role at Hyundai Motor Company Head Quarters, Seoul after his successful stint of three years in India. The changes are effective from January 1, 2022,” a statement said.

S S Kim steered the Hyundai Motor India through the Covid-19 crisis as production came to a complete halt over a month during the first wave in March-April, 2020.

Under Kim’s leadership, the company made its foray into electric cars and rolled out three millionth car from its sprawling manufacturing facility at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur, 50 km from here.

Hyundai set up the factory in Irungattukottai in 1998 and has been catering to the domestic and international markets since then. The company is investing huge in producing electric cars, touted as the future.

