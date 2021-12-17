Hyundai Motor India gets new MD

Hyundai Motor India gets new MD

S S Kim steered the Hyundai Motor India through the Covid-19 crisis

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Dec 17 2021, 14:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 14:10 ist
Hyundai set up the factory in Irungattukottai in 1998 and has been catering to the domestic and international markets since then. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, one of the largest manufacturers of passenger cars in the country, on Friday announced changes to its top management with effect from January 1, 2022. 

Under the new arrangement, Unsoo Kim will be the new Managing Director at the HMI succeeding S S Kim, who assumed charge three years back. 

“Mr Unsoo Kim will take up responsibilities of ‘Managing Director’ at HMI from Mr Seon Seob Kim who will lead a global role at Hyundai Motor Company Head Quarters, Seoul after his successful stint of three years in India. The changes are effective from January 1, 2022,” a statement said. 

S S Kim steered the Hyundai Motor India through the Covid-19 crisis as production came to a complete halt over a month during the first wave in March-April, 2020. 

Under Kim’s leadership, the company made its foray into electric cars and rolled out three millionth car from its sprawling manufacturing facility at Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur, 50 km from here. 

Hyundai set up the factory in Irungattukottai in 1998 and has been catering to the domestic and international markets since then. The company is investing huge in producing electric cars, touted as the future.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hyundai Motors
business
Business News

What's Brewing

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Web series to cover Vijay Mallya's triumphs, travails

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

 