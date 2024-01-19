Hyundai Motor's India arm to invest $722 million in Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Hyundai Motor's Indian unit on Friday said it would invest 60 billion rupees ($721.73 million) in the western state of Maharashtra, while also disclosing that it had completed the acquisition of General Motor's plant in the state.

India's second-largest carmaker by sales did not disclose a deal value for the Talegaon plant or give details of its investment in Maharashtra.

The deal for the plant, announced last March, will take Hyundai's production capacity to 1 million units from more than 800,000 currently. It is expected to begin operations by 2025.