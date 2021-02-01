BUDGET 2021
Hyundai sales up 16% in January at 60,105 units

  Feb 01 2021
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 15.6 per cent increase in total sales at 60,105 units in January. The company had sold 52,002 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were up 23.8 per cent to 52,005 units as against 42,002 units in January 2020, the company added.

Exports however declined by 19 per cent to 8,100 units in January as compared with 10,000 units in the same month of 2020.

"The company has made a strong beginning to the calender year 2021 by registering a high double-digit growth in the month of January. The growth momentum has been achieved on account of great customer pull for recently launched products like the all new Creta, new Verna and the all-new i20," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) Tarun Garg said.

