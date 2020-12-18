Hyundai to end domestic sales of Kona EVs after recalls

Hyundai to end domestic sales of Kona EVs after recalls: Reports

The Kona EV ranks among Europe's best-selling EVs

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Dec 18 2020, 11:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 11:14 ist
Sales of the model outside its home market account for over three-quarters of the total.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will end domestic sales of its best-selling electric vehicle (EV), the Kona EV, after a series of fires and faulty braking systems prompted mass recalls, local media reported on Friday.

Cable news channel YTN said Hyundai was reviewing the end of Kona EV sales in South Korea, while the JoongAng Daily cited an unidentified source as saying sales would continue in Europe.

The Kona EV ranks among Europe's best-selling EVs. Sales of the model outside its home market account for over three-quarters of the total.

Hyundai declined to confirm the reports but told Reuters, "We are reviewing various options as we prepare to launch the Ioniq 5" midsize crossover electric vehicle.

In October, Hyundai recalled Kona EVs in South Korea due to the risk of short circuit possibly caused by faulty manufacturing of its high-voltage battery cells.

The recall, which includes software updates and battery replacements after inspections, involves 25,564 Kona EVs built during September 2017 to March 2020.

Hyundai has also recalled 50,864 Kona EV and Nexo fuel-cell vehicles in South Korea due to faulty electronic braking systems. 

