Hyundai's India unit, Tata Motors post higher April sales

Bengaluru: Automaker Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor's India unit reported higher sales in April from a year earlier, while sales of truck maker Eicher Motors dipped, monthly data from the companies showed on Wednesday.

Each month, automobile makers in India release wholesale numbers, or vehicle sales to dealers.

The sales numbers are seen as a key indicator of private consumption in India. The auto sector has more than 50% weightage in calculating the country's economic growth.