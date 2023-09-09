‘I am driven by concern for the environment…’

It’s a question that I have very carefully clarified whenever I have spoken on any public forum. No, I am an industrialist, an entrepreneur and I have no plans of venturing into the space of politics. I’m going to leave that to the experts. While I do believe that social contributions are of vital importance, I aim to achieve that through the MRN Foundation, where we work with the rural populations of Karnataka and Maharashtra on three verticals - skill development and training programmes, sports and culture, and education. Through the Foundation, we collectively work with over five lakh families, mostly families involved in the agrarian sector. It’s our vision to catapult rural India to greater heights and empower them to contribute significantly to the economy of India.