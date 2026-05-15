I-T department enables online filing of ITR-1, ITR-4 for 2026-27

<p>New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Friday enabled online filing of ITR-1 and ITR-4, which are filed by small and medium taxpayers, for the assessment year 2026-27.</p><p>"The Excel utility and Online filing for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers on the e-Filing portal," the I-T department said in a post on X.</p>.<p>These forms for filing ITRs for income earned in the 2025-26 fiscal year were notified on March 30. With the online filing and excel utility now enabled, assessees can now start filing tax returns.</p><p>The last date for filing tax returns by individual taxpayers in ITR - 1 is July 31, while for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-4, the deadline is August 31.</p><p>ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.</p>.Filing season 2026: What taxpayers need to watch.<p>Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual having annual income up to Rs 50 lakh, and who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest) and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year. It also allows reporting of long-term capital gains (LTCG) of Rs 1.25 lakh a year.</p><p>Sugam can be filed by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)) having a total annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and income from business and profession.</p>