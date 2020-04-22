I-T dept mails 1.72 lakh taxpayers over outstanding dues

The income tax department has sent e-mails to 1.72 lakh assessees, including start-ups, companies and individuals, who have outstanding tax demands as well as tax refunds asking them to provide an update on the payment.

Since April 8, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been fast-tracking refund payments to help taxpayers in the COVID-19 pandemic situation and has till date issued nearly 14 lakh refunds involving an amount of over Rs 9,000 crore to various taxpayers including individuals, Hindu Undivided Familie, proprietors, firms, corporate, start-ups, and micro, small and medium enterprises.

The CBDT in a statement said its e-mail seeking clarification from all those who are entitled to get tax refund but also have outstanding tax to pay cannot be misconstrued as harassment. The CBDT said these e-mails are part of the faceless communication and are auto-generated under Section 245 of the I-T Act in refund cases where there is any outstanding demand payable by the assessee.