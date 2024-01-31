IBC amendment to help reduce real estate NPAs: Ind-Ra

The agency’s analysis of the IBBI quarterly data from July-September 2023 quarter shows that the real estate sector ranks second in terms of total cases admitted with 21% share. However, the corporate insolvency resolution process has yielded resolution in only 15% via resolution plans, while 18% cases are undergoing liquidation. These figures underscore IBC’s limited effectiveness in addressing the complexities specific to the real estate sector. Along with this, extended timelines and limited bandwidth of National Company Law Tribunal benches add to the delays.