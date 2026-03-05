<p>Bengaluru: IBM on Thursday announced the launch of its first infrastructure Innovation Centre, housed within its new India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) campus, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>Known as the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre, it will bring together <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IBM">IBM</a>’s systems architects and infrastructure specialists from ISDL to co-create AI solutions with clients, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and ecosystem partners.</p><p>By bringing together cutting-edge infrastructure technologies, hybrid cloud capabilities and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AI">AI </a>solutions under one roof, the centre is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of secure, scalable and responsible enterprise AI systems, IBM said in a statement.</p>.'Cloud-based data, AI pipelines make development easier': Infosys' Anant Adya.<p>“India is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, and infrastructure will define the pace and scale at which organisations can innovate,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.</p><p>"Across industries, enterprises in India are modernising mission-critical systems to become AI-ready. This centre reflects IBM’s long-term commitment to India and strengthens our ability to design, build, and scale infrastructure solutions locally, tailored to India’s unique market needs, while contributing to global innovation. As India advances toward becoming a global AI leader, resilient, secure, and high-performance infrastructure will be the bedrock of that transformation," he added.</p><p>Subhathra Srinivasaraghavan, Vice President, IBM India Systems Development Lab, said, “AI is only as powerful as the infrastructure that supports it. From hybrid cloud platforms to data architectures and automation, the backbone of AI lies in robust, secure and scalable infrastructure."</p><p>"This centre brings together deep systems engineering expertise and ecosystem collaboration to help clients operationalise AI at scale while ensuring performance, security, governance, and reliability across mission-critical environments," she added.</p><p>A recent study by the IBM Institute for Business Value found that 58 per cent of Indian organisations have increased infrastructure investments due to rising AI demand. </p><p>The study also projected a 19 per cent growth in infrastructure budgets in 2025, with 43 per cent of organisations establishing or planning AI Centres of Excellence. As enterprises move from experimentation to scaled deployment, infrastructure readiness is emerging as a strategic priority.</p>