ICEA seeks meeting with FM Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss strategy for electronics manufacturing

As the country aims to reach $500 billion electronics manufacturing by FY30, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) on Tuesday said it would seek a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top government functionaries to arrive at a strategy for the industry.



"We are keen to have a presentation with the Finance Minister and PMO on the elements that are essential for the industry to achieve the outlined vision of $ 500 billion by 2030, Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, told reporters.



The electronic industry in India is currently at $ 115 billion-level. The electronics industry needs to grow over 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to achieve the target of $500 billion by FY30, he said.