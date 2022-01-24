ICICI Bank rises after quarterly profit beat

ICICI Bank rises after quarterly profit beat

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 24 2022, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 10:47 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of ICICI Bank , India's second-largest private-sector lender, rose as much as 1.5 per cent on Monday, after the bank beat quarterly profit expectations on the back of strong loan growth and lower bad loan provisions.

Net profit jumped 25.4 per cent to Rs 6,194 crore ($832.72 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, the bank said on Saturday. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of Rs 6,052 crore , according to Refinitiv data.

ICICI shares climbed 1.5 per cent to Rs 816.7, before paring gains to trade up 0.3 per cent, as of 0410 GMT, in a weak broader market .

