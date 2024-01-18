ICICI Prudential shares plunge 10% after Q3 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance plunged 10 per cent on Thursday after the company reported a flat net profit of Rs 227 crore in December quarter.

The stock fell 10 per cent to Rs 463.50 on the BSE. It tumbled 10 per cent to Rs 463.45 on the NSE. Its market valuation fell Rs 4,320.16 crore to Rs 69,842.69 during the morning trade.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 221 crore in the same quarter a year ago.