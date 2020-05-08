ICICI Securities' shares zoom nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings  

ICICI Securities' shares zoom nearly 14% after Q4 earni

  May 08 2020
Shares of ICICI Securities on Friday jumped nearly 14 per cent, a day after the company reported a 28 per cent rise in profit after tax for the March quarter.

The scrip zoomed 13.80 per cent to Rs 429 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it rose 13.77 per cent to Rs 430.

ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 28 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 156 crore for the March quarter on account of growth in revenue and changes in statutory tax rates.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 122 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19, ICICI Securities (I-Sec) said in a statement.

The financial services firm's revenue rose 13 per cent to Rs 482 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 428 crore in the year-ago period, supported by growth in retail equities and allied business.  

I-Sec attributed the increase in quarterly PAT to growth in revenue and changes in the statutory tax rates. 

