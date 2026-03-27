Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

ICRA lowers Indian aviation sector outlook to negative; sees 0-3% domestic traffic growth for FY26

The revision in outlook is also on account of a sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and an expected increase in jet fuel (ATF) prices, ICRA said.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsAviationIcra

Follow us on :

Follow Us