<p>Mumbai: Ratings agency ICRA on Friday revised its outlook on the Indian aviation industry to negative from stable, citing disruptions in international airspace following escalation of geopolitical tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>The revision in outlook is also on account of a sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and an expected increase in jet fuel (ATF) prices, ICRA said.</p>.<p>These factors are likely to significantly increase cost pressures for airlines, even as demand growth faces downside risks, it said.</p>.<p>The ratings agency said it expects domestic air passenger traffic growth to be at 0-3 per cent for the ongoing fiscal year and international passenger traffic growth for Indian carriers at 7-9 per cent, indicating a relatively weak near-term demand environment.</p>.<p>Prior to the West Asian crisis, ICRA had estimated domestic air passenger traffic growth at 6-8 per cent and international traffic growth for Indian carriers at 8-10 per cent for FY27.</p>.<p>However, these projections now carry a downward bias, it said.</p>.<p>Flight cancellations due to airspace closures, coupled with higher airfares following the levy of fuel surcharges (estimated at 5-6 per cent of average ticket prices), are expected to weigh on passenger traffic growth, ICRA said.</p>.<p>Additionally, rerouting of flights is likely to increase fuel burn and operating costs, the ratings agency said.</p>.<p>Moreover, the removal of airfare caps by the DGCA, which were introduced in December last year following operational disruptions at IndiGo poses further downside risks.</p>.Cabinet clears Rs 28,840 crore modified regional air connectivity scheme UDAN for 10 years.<p>A sharp rise in ticket prices could dampen travel demand going forward, ICRA said.</p>.<p>ICRA had earlier projected net losses for the aviation industry to narrow to Rs 11,000-12,000 crore in FY27, supported by traffic growth.</p>.<p>However, the recent geopolitical developments, along with adverse currency movements and rising fuel costs, have introduced a downward bias to these estimates, it said, adding that for FY26, the industry is expected to report net losses of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore.</p>.<p>The pressure on profitability is being exacerbated by structural cost challenges. Fuel alone accounts for 30-40 per cent of airlines' operating expenses, while 35-50 per cent of total costs, including lease payments and maintenance, are dollar-denominated, making airlines highly vulnerable to currency depreciation, ICRA added.</p>