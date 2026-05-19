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ICRA lowers India's FY27 growth forecast to 6.2% on oil surge amid West Asia crisis

For FY26, ICRA estimates GDP growth at 7.5 per cent, marginally lower than the National Statistical Office's (NSO) Second Advance Estimate (SAE) of 7.6 per cent for the fiscal.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 10:48 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 10:48 IST
Business NewsGDPGDP growthIcra

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