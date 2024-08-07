ICRA pegs 5-6% growth in average sale price in housing segment this fiscal

Anupama Reddy, Co-Group Head & Vice President – Corporate Ratings, ICRA, said: “With epic sales and low leverage, the dream run continues for residential real estate players. The residential sales witnessed a healthy growth of 19 per cent YoY in 2023-24."

Area sold in the top seven cities in Q1 of this fiscal witnessed moderate growth of 7 per cent YoY due to lower launches, which are deferred to subsequent quarters.