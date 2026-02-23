<p>Shares of<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/idfc-first-bank"> IDFC First Bank </a>slipped 10 per cent before the bell on Monday after the private lender disclosed suspected fraudulent activities amounting to about 5.9 billion rupees ($65 million) involving accounts of local government entities.</p><p>The amount under reconciliation is equivalent to roughly 0.9 per cent of the bank's net worth and about 20 per cent of its fiscal 2026 pre-tax profit, according to brokerage estimates.</p>.RBI to pay fraud victims up to Rs 25k.<p>In a statement to the BSE late on Saturday, the lender said the issue was limited to certain government-linked accounts at a branch in Chandigarh, in northern India, and that it had suspended four employees and initiated a forensic audit. ($1 = 90.7640 Indian rupees)</p>