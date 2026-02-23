Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

IDFC First Bank's stock tumbles 20% after Rs 590 cr fraud

The amount under reconciliation is equivalent to roughly 0.9% of ⁠the ‌bank's net worth and about 20% ‌of its fiscal ⁠2026 pre-tax profit, according to brokerage estimates.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 04:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 04:46 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIDFC First Bank

Follow us on :

Follow Us