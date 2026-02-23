IDFC First Bank's stock tumbles 20% after Rs 590 cr fraud

<p>New Delhi: Shares of IDFC First Bank tumbled 20 per cent on Monday after the private sector lender disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government.</p><p>The stock nosedived 19.99 per cent to Rs 66.85 -- also its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.</p><p>The move came after the Haryana government de-empanelled AU Small Finance Bank, along with IDFC First Bank, from undertaking any government business over alleged fraudulent opening of accounts.</p><p>In addition, shares of AU Small Finance Bank plunged 7.62 per cent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 950.50 apiece on the exchange.</p><p>IDFC First Bank on Sunday disclosed a Rs 590-crore fraud committed by its employees and others in accounts held by the Haryana government with the private sector lender.</p><p>According to a circular issued by the finance department of the Haryana government, "IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank are hereby de-empanelled for government business in Haryana with immediate effect till further orders."</p><p>AU Small Finance Bank has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.</p><p>In a filing late on Sunday evening, Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank said the government account in question was opened with an initial credit of Rs 25 crore transferred from a large private sector bank and additional credits of Rs 47 crore were subsequently received through multiple transactions from another private sector bank (IDFC First Bank).</p><p>Of the total credits received in the government account, Rs 47 crore were transferred to the customer account through 14 transactions, it said.</p><p>The Rs 590-crore fraud involving Haryana government accounts is the result of a collusion between employees of the IDFC Bank and external parties, its Managing Director and Chief Executive V Vaidyanathan said on Monday.</p><p>In a specially convened call for investors and analysts ahead of opening of the equity markets, Vaidyanathan said the bank will take some provisions as a result of the fraud and in line with its policies to recognise any stress upfront.</p>.RBI to pay fraud victims up to Rs 25k