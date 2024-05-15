IEA trims 2024 oil demand growth forecast, widening gap with OPEC view

London: The International Energy Agency (IEA) trimmed its forecast for 2024 oil demand growth on Wednesday, further expanding the chasm between it and oil producer group OPEC regarding the outlook for global oil demand this year.

The Paris-based energy watchdog lowered its growth outlook for this year by 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.1 million bpd, largely citing weak demand in developed OECD nations.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday stuck by its expectation that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024.