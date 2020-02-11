IIIT-Delhi partners with Extramarks to promote research in AI

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi (IIIT-D) has joined hands with the Extramarks to promote and encourage research in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

The Extramarks, a leading digital learning company, will set up a research laboratory in the computer science department of the IIIT-D as per a memorandum of understanding signed between the digital learning company and the institute, the IIIT-D said in a statement.

The laboratory will be dedicated to the task of creating new breakthroughs in the area of “AI in Education’, it added.

“This partnership opens the doors of constructive research for our students, who will benefit greatly from the practical experience they will gain from engaging with Extramarks. Together, we hope to lead the revolution in education delivery from the front,” Director of IIIT-D director Ranjan Bose said.

Speaking about the partnership, Extramarks Education CEO Ritvik Kulshrestha said, “Having already successfully implementing AI in our school and app-based learning content, we are now keen to implement futuristic technology which will cause innovative disruptions in education delivery to help students learn in a personalized and independent environment. Our partnership with IIIT-Delhi is a step in the same direction.”