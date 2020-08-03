IMD issues red alert, extremely heavy rain in Mumbai

IMD issues red alert, extremely heavy rain likely in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 03 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 16:20 ist

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra for Tuesday after upgrading its earlier rain forecast from "heavy-very heavy" to "extremely heavy".

An IMD official on Monday said the "extremely heavy" forecast means Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri may get more than 204.5 millimetres of rain in a period of 24 hours.

"Mumbai, Thane, Pune would receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad has a similar forecast between Monday and Wednesday," he said.

"The probability of the forecast is very likely, which means 51 per cent to 75 per cent of actualisation," the official added.

Neighbouring Palghar district would get heavy to very heavy rains at a few places on Tuesday and the intensity would increase on Wednesday, the IMD said.

The rest of Maharashtra was very likely to get rain and thundershowers in isolated places during this period, the official informed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Meteorological Department
Rainfall
Maharashtra
Mumbai

What's Brewing

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

Black women's 'carpe diem' moment in politics

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

The Lead: Javagal Srinath on his journey in cricket

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

What back to school might look like amid Covid-19 in US

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

TikTok ban? Creators and fans are big mad

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

From outbreak to surrender: WWII in the Pacific

 